Howard County police news from Feb. 12-19

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Single Wheel Path, 7200 block, 4:29 a.m. Feb. 15. Entry gained to attached garage. Various items stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
West Columbia
Mystic Court, 5500 block, 1:29 a.m. Feb. 15. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Hickory Ridge Road, 10400 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 14. A resident reported a male attempted to enter her apartment by breaking a window. No entry made.
Ellicott City
Baltimore National Pike, 8400 block, 4:41 p.m. Feb. 18. A woman reported she was sitting in her vehicle when a male approached and exposed himself before fleeing.
Wheaton Way, 3100 block, Feb. 14. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Falls Run Road, 8500 block, Feb. 12-13. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Town and Country Boulevard, 8800 block, Feb. 12-13. 2016 gray Honda CR-V stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Lark Brown Road, 8100 block, 2:20 a.m. Feb. 19. Entry gained to business by forcing open a door. Item from behind the counter stolen.
Howard Lane, 6300 block, Feb. 16. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Montgomery Road, 7300 block, 11-11:30 p.m. Feb. 14. A woman reported she was walking when approached by a man who stole her cellphone and wallet. No one was injured.
Fawn Run, 7900 block, 3:15-10:35 p.m. Feb. 12. Entry gained to residence by breaking a rear glass door. Jewelry stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 8400 block, 7:55 p.m. Feb. 11. 2007 white Ford F-350 stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Traders Crossing, 9200 block, Feb. 15. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Tumbleweed Run, 9100 block, Feb. 12-13. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Livery Lane, 9200 block, Feb. 11-12. Tag stolen from vehicle.
