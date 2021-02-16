xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Howard County police news from Feb. 5-12

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Feb 16, 2021 5:00 AM

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

West Columbia

Bare Bush Path, 12200 block, Feb. 5-6. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Advertisement

Henley Court, 10800 block, Feb. 5-6. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Washington Boulevard, 6200 block, Feb. 5-6. Car parts stolen from vehicle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ellicott City

Falls Run Road, 8500 block, Feb. 10-11. Tires stolen from vehicle.

[More Maryland news] Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Feb. 13-14, 2021

Normandy Woods Drive, 3100 block, Feb. 10. Car parts stolen from vehicle.

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 3:15-4 p.m. Feb. 7. Purse stolen from vehicle.

Centennial Lane, 4300 block, 5:10-9:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Entry gained to a portable classroom by breaking a window and it was vandalized. Nothing reported stolen.

Advertisement

Plumtree Drive, 3400 block, Feb. 4-5. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Elkridge/Jessup

Santa Barbara Road, 6600 block, Feb. 11. Entry gained to a trailer on the site of a cell tower. Construction tools stolen.

[More Maryland news] God's timing is perfect and He has the final say

Falls Run Road, 8500 block, Feb. 10-11. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Ducketts Lane, 7000 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 9. Entry gained to residence by forcing open a window. Nothing reported stolen.

Washington Boulevard, 5800 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 8. A man reported he arranged online to purchase a cellphone. Upon arriving, the man was assaulted by two teenage males who attempted to steal his money. Nothing was stolen and the males fled. No serious injures were reported.

Washington Boulevard, 7300 block, Feb. 8. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Lark Brown Road, 8200 block, 7:24 a.m. Feb. 6. A woman reported she was standing outside of her car pumping gas when a man approached her, threatened her and demanded the keys to her car. The woman refused and the man assaulted her. The man then fled without the woman’s car. No serious injuries were reported.

[More Maryland news] Maryland fairgrounds a ‘shambles,’ officials say. They hope sports betting will provide the money for repairs.

Washington Boulevard, 6200 block, Feb. 5-6. Car parts stolen from vehicle.

Woodbine

Lisbon Center Drive, 700 block, Feb. 11. Gold Acura MDX stolen.

Laurel/Savage

Freestate Drive, 8800 block, Feb. 4-5. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Latest Howard County

Tiger Lily Path, 9700 block, Feb. 4-5. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement