Howard County police news from Feb. 5-12

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
West Columbia
Bare Bush Path, 12200 block, Feb. 5-6. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Henley Court, 10800 block, Feb. 5-6. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 6200 block, Feb. 5-6. Car parts stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Falls Run Road, 8500 block, Feb. 10-11. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Normandy Woods Drive, 3100 block, Feb. 10. Car parts stolen from vehicle.
Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 3:15-4 p.m. Feb. 7. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Centennial Lane, 4300 block, 5:10-9:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Entry gained to a portable classroom by breaking a window and it was vandalized. Nothing reported stolen.
Plumtree Drive, 3400 block, Feb. 4-5. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Santa Barbara Road, 6600 block, Feb. 11. Entry gained to a trailer on the site of a cell tower. Construction tools stolen.
Ducketts Lane, 7000 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 9. Entry gained to residence by forcing open a window. Nothing reported stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 5800 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 8. A man reported he arranged online to purchase a cellphone. Upon arriving, the man was assaulted by two teenage males who attempted to steal his money. Nothing was stolen and the males fled. No serious injures were reported.
Washington Boulevard, 7300 block, Feb. 8. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Lark Brown Road, 8200 block, 7:24 a.m. Feb. 6. A woman reported she was standing outside of her car pumping gas when a man approached her, threatened her and demanded the keys to her car. The woman refused and the man assaulted her. The man then fled without the woman’s car. No serious injuries were reported.
Woodbine
Lisbon Center Drive, 700 block, Feb. 11. Gold Acura MDX stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Freestate Drive, 8800 block, Feb. 4-5. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Tiger Lily Path, 9700 block, Feb. 4-5. Tires stolen from vehicle.