Howard County police news from Jan. 29-Feb. 5

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Broken Land Parkway, 9600 block, Feb. 3. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Eden Brook Drive, 7200 block, 12:13 p.m. Feb. 2. An apartment complex employee reported he observed two males in a vacant apartment without permission. The males then fled. Nothing reported stolen.
Early April Way, 8900 block, 10:38 p.m. Jan. 31. Police making area checks for another call discovered a person in a vacant residence without permission. Police arrested the person.
Hastings Drive, 9600 block, Jan. 29-30. Credit cards stolen from vehicle.
Tamar Drive, 8800 block, Jan. 29-30. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Swift Stream Place, 10300 block, Feb. 2. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Durham Road East, 5000 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 30. Police responded to a report of two people in a vacant residence without permission. Police arrested both people.
Route 29, Jan. 29. Handguns stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Normandy Woods, 3000 block, Feb. 1. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Hibiscus Court, 3300 block, Jan. 29-30. Entry gained to residence through a possibly unlocked front door. Wallet stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Dorsey Run Road, 7900 block, Feb. 2. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 7900 block, Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Catalytic converters stolen from five vehicles.
Bayberry Court, 6300 block, 2-11:50 a.m. Jan. 30. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Ducketts Lane, 7100 block, Jan. 29-30. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Montpelier Road, 7500 block, 2:26 a.m. Feb. 4. Entry gained to restaurant by breaking the front door glass; unclear if anything stolen.
Baroness Court, 9500 block, Feb. 1-2. Vehicle break-in; nothing reported stolen.
Odelton Court, 9500 block, 2:10 p.m. Feb. 2. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
— Compiled by Allana Haynes