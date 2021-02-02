Howard County police news from Jan. 22-29

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, Jan. 27. 2005 Range Rover stolen.
Willow Brook Way, 7100 block, Jan. 27. Credit cards stolen from vehicle.
Lee Deforest Drive, 7200 block, Jan. 26. Various items stolen from multiple vehicles.
Stevens Forest Road, 5600 block, Jan. 25-26. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Single Wheel Path, 7200 block, Jan. 25. Cash and keys stolen from vehicle.
Dobbin Road, 6500 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 24. Entry gained to store through a possibly unlocked rear door. Various items stolen.
Berger Road and Gerwig Lane, Jan. 23. 2005 Chevrolet Silverado stolen.
Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 23. A security guard reported he confronted two people with stolen items as they exited a store. The female assaulted the security guard and displayed a knife. She then fled with the male. Police responded, located them nearby and arrested them. No one was injured.
Dobbin Road and Dobbin Center Way, 12:41 p.m. Jan. 23. Police responded to a report for a hit-and-run and located the striking vehicle nearby. A search of the vehicle revealed a handgun and two loaded magazines. The driver and passenger were arrested.
West Columbia
Swansfield Road, 10900 block, Jan. 24. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Powder Run, 11200 block, Jan. 21-22. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Main Street, 8100 block, 11:13 a.m. Jan. 26. A store employee reported a male with his face partially covered approached the front counter, displayed a handgun, threatened the employee and demanded cash. The employee complied and the male fled. No one was injured.
Old Annapolis Road, 9800 block, Jan. 25. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Sicklebar Way, 8700 block, Jan. 24 Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Brittany Drive, 4400 block, Jan. 22. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Nelson House Road, 3900 block, Jan. 21-22. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Barrel House Road, 9600 block, 12:20-2:20 p.m. Jan. 26. 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, 2:54 a.m. Jan. 25. Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress and located a vehicle fleeing from a business. After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped and several people attempted to flee on foot. Police arrested two people and located various stolen cannabis products from the business inside the vehicle.
Lynn Buff Court, 9500 block, 7:06 p.m. Jan. 23. Entry gained to business by breaking a window. Nothing reported stolen.
Whiskey Run, 9800 block, Jan. 23. 2014 black Honda Accord stolen.
Norfolk Avenue, 9600 block, Jan. 22. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.