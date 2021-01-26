Howard County police news from Jan. 15-22

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Winter Rose Path, 7100 block, Jan. 19. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Cloudleap Court, 8700 block, 5:20 a.m. Jan. 18. White Chevrolet G3500 stolen.
Minstrel Way, 7000 block, Jan. 17-18. Tools stolen from vehicle.
Snowden River Parkway, 9500 block, 3:53 p.m. Jan. 16. An employee reported three males with their faces partially covered entered a store, assaulted him and stole cigarettes before fleeing. No serious injuries were reported.
Columbia 100 Parkway, 8800 block, Jan. 13-14. Tires stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Little Patuxent Parkway, 11900 block, Jan. 20-21. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Columbia Road, 5000 block, Jan. 20-21. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Freshaire Lane, 5600 block, Jan. 20-21. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Owen Brown Road and Sunny Spring, 7:46 p.m. Jan. 20. A teenager reported he was approached by a male who assaulted him, threatened him with a machete and stole his bicycle. Police responded and arrested the assailant.
Castle Moor Drive, Columbia Road, Gaither Hunt Lane, Green Mill Way, Hesperus Drive, Jericho Road, Ridermark Row, River Rock Way, Silver Tree Place, Jan. 19-20. Various items stolen from multiple vehicles.
Gaither Hunt Lane, 11000 block, Jan. 19-20. Two vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.
Lynx Lane, 5400 block, Jan. 19. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 11300 block, 8:50 p.m. Jan. 18. A man reported he answered a knock at the door of his residence and was Tased by a male who forced his way into the residence. The male then fled through the back door. Nothing was reported stolen. No serious injuries were reported.
Columbia Road, 4900 block, 5:50 a.m. Jan. 18. A resident reported a male was standing outside of a window of her home and exposing himself. The male then fled on foot.
Cedar Lane, 6600 block, 3-4:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Various items stolen from two vehicles.
Chase Lion Way, 5300 block, Jan. 16-17. Various items stolen from vehicles.
Columbia Road, 4900, 5100 and 5400 blocks, Jan. 16-17. Various items stolen from vehicles.
Tarkington Place, 5300 block, Jan. 16-17. Various items stolen from vehicles.
Elkridge/Jessup
Sandrise Court, 6200 block, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 18. 2013 red Ford Focus stolen.
Rockburn Branch Park Road, 6100 block, Jan. 17. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Riggs Hill Road, 10600 block, noon-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Tarps stolen from vehicle.
South Hanover Road, 6300 block, Jan. 14-15. Catalytic converters stolen from three vehicles.
Ellicott City
Ilchester Road, 4500 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Entry attempted to vacant residence by breaking a rear glass door.
Coventry Court Drive, 3300 block, Jan. 20-21. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Autumn View Lane, 10000 block, 11:31 a.m. Jan. 15. A teenager reported he was walking in Font Hill Wetlands Park when he was approached by two people, one of whom displayed a handgun and demanded his wallet. The teen fled and nothing was reported stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Sewall Avenue, 9300 block, Jan. 19-20. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Whiterock Court, 10600 block, Jan. 17-18. Tools stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, Jan. 15-16. Airbags stolen from three vehicles.