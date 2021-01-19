xml:space="preserve">
Howard County police news from Jan. 8-15

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Jan 19, 2021 5:00 AM

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

East Columbia

Columbia 100 Parkway, 8800 block, Jan. 13-14. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Dobbin Road, 6400 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Laptop and purse stolen from two vehicles.

Knoll North Drive, 5400 block, Jan. 8. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia

Swift Stream Place, 10300 block, Jan. 4-11. Entry gained to storage unit. Dirt bike and typewriter stolen.

Columbia Road, 5000 block, Jan. 10-11. 2015 Toyota Corolla stolen.

Harriet Tubman Lane, 7900 block, Jan. 10. Various items stolen from vehicle.

Elkridge/Jessup

Landing Road, 5700 block, 11:20 a.m. Jan. 12. Backpack stolen from vehicle.

Ellicott City

Montgomery Road, 4300 block, 11:49 a.m. Jan. 12. Cellphones and purse stolen from vehicle.

Main Street, 8000 block, Jan. 11. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Hallowed Stream, 4600 block, Jan. 10. 2017 Maroon Chevrolet Malibu stolen.

Otterbein Lane, 6000 block, 9:06 p.m. Jan. 10. Entry gained to business center of an apartment building by breaking the glass door. Two computers stolen.

Laurel/Savage

Gorman Road, 8800 block, 3:37 p.m. Jan. 11. Purse stolen from vehicle.

Bourbon Street, 9100 block, Jan. 9-10. Tires stolen from vehicle.

North Laurel Road, 9000 block, Jan. 9-10. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.

Hanover

Alden Way, 7200 block, Jan. 12-13 overnight. Airbag stolen from vehicle.

