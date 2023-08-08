‘The Prom’ production this weekend ends summer full of theatrical learning for Howard County teens

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts Senior Intensive Camp's rehearsals for "The Prom," which will premiere in the Smith Theatre at the Horowitz Center at Howard Community College, Aug. 10-12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts will present the Broadway hit musical comedy, “The Prom” at Howard Community College, Thursday through Sunday.

“The Prom,” written by Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar, tells the story of Emma Nolan, an Indiana high school student who is banned from bringing her girlfriend to prom.

This catches the attention of four fading Broadway stars, lamenting their lost days of fame. The stars band together to help Emma and make her community understand that prom should be an inclusive experience for everyone.

The musical is a production of the center’s Senior Intensive Summer Camp, a three-week theater camp for students ages 13-17. Students work with fellow performing artists and professional artistic staff to put together four full-length performances at the community college.

The center offers a number of programs, including Junior Intensive Camp, Rising Stars Camp, Spring Break Camp, Elementary After School Program, Middle School After School Programs, Broadway Prep, Broadway Prep Jr., Kids on Broadway, Baltimore Outreach, Expanding Horizons, Toby’s Youth Theatre and The Young Columbians.

Gerald Jordan, interim executive director of CCTA and director of “The Prom,” said the center supports students interested in theater by offering content that allows them to better understand the world around them.

“We very much value helping the children grow as performers and helping them understand the text,” he said. “A lot of it is really understanding the history behind the stories and understanding what message are we trying to convey as actors or storytellers.”

Jordan said the center chose to perform “The Prom” during its summer season because it tells a story that is relatable to young people today.

“[”The Prom”] very much is a story about acceptance and it is something that is very prevalent in the world today,” he said. “It’s a wonderful story with a really wonderful message and it truly speaks volumes to the plight that a lot of people are facing today.”

During the camp, students meet 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays to practice blocking, character study and choreography for the 2-hour and 30-minute show.

Before the camp, students underwent an audition process where they performed 16 bars of a ballad, 16 bars of an uptempo piece and a dance combination. Those selected were cast in the production.

Sienna Lemke, 16, of Elkridge, is playing Emma in “The Prom.”

She said she wanted to play the role to tell relatable stories.

“[Emma’s] story is so important to LGBTQ teenagers everywhere who are going through the same thing as she is and I think it’s important to portray these stories,” she said.

Caleb Dexter, 15, of Ellicott City, acting in his first production with CCTA, is playing Barry Glickman in “The Prom.”

He said being a part of the production has helped him improve his acting skills.

“We just did a whole acting exercise with being your character and how your character has different relationships with other characters,” he said. “Even though you might never talk or even really see the character, you should still have a way that you speak to them or how you relate to them and how you treat them.”

Alicia Feher, 14, of Laurel, also acting in her first production with CCTA, is playing Angie Dickinson in “The Prom.”

She said she looks forward to building on what she learned in the summer program during the The Young Columbians program in the fall.

“This is my first show since elementary school where I’ve had an actual role, so learning to become that character and portray a character that’s already been written is something that I’m getting to do in this intensive and I’m also learning for future ensemble roles like how I can build my character better,” she said.

CCTA will be putting on productions of “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.,” “Elf, Jr.,” “The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” “Matilda, Jr.” and “Tarzan,” during its fall and winter seasons.

“The Prom,” will be showing in the Smith Theatre at the Horowitz Center at HCC at 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia, Aug. 10-11 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at cctarts.org.