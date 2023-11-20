Columbia Association’s community quilt includes panels designed by more than 70 people and organizations

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Robin Stimson, Community Engagement Manager, for the Columbia Association, unveils the Quilt Project. The Columbia Association (CA) unveiled their Community Quilt Project, Thursday November 16 2023. 70 partner entities and organizations, created swatches to include in the quilt. The CA commissioned local quilter, Maria O'Haver to weave the stories together to make a statement piece, that was unveiled at a reception at the Columbia Art Center. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

On the day after her 82nd birthday, Mae Beale graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

That was May 2022. So when it came time to decide on the design for her personal quilt swatch to add to the 2023 Columbia Association Community Quilt Project, Beale knew she wanted to use her experience to inspire others to follow their dreams, just as she had.

“It’s never too late to follow your dreams,” said Beale, now 83, and a Howard County resident for more than five decades. “You just have to believe that you can do it and be intentional and be determined.”

The Columbia Association unveiled a first-of-its-kind community quilt at the Columbia Art Center last week, featuring more than 70 colorfully designed swatches made by community groups, institutions and individuals, including Beale.

The swatches were quilted together by local quilter Maria O’Haver, and it was unveiled Nov. 16.

“CA remains committed to our mission of positively impacting how we all live, work and play in this community,” CA community engagement manager Robin Stimson said in a news release. “This organization recognizes that we’re part of the greater fabric that is Columbia, and we are strongest when our efforts are combined with those of our many partners. That’s why we wanted to embark on a community art project that conveys the visual representation of our connections and collaboration.”

Terri Hansen attended the quilt unveiling, representing Age-Friendly Howard County, an organization that is a part of the Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services that seeks to create a livable community where everyone feels safer, welcomed and engaged, according to its website.

Hansen said the organization wanted to create a swatch for the quilt to showcase the community’s inclusiveness.

“We’re welcoming people, not just saying, ‘come on in,’ but really, truly welcoming regardless of where you grew up, what language you speak, how old you are or how much money you make,” she said. “Sometimes it’s a matter of just putting people together or in this case, putting swatches together and [recognizing] all that we have to offer.”

The community quilt will be on display for the public at the Columbia Art Center, 6100 Foreland Garth, through Nov. 28. It will then be moved and displayed at various locations across the community. Find out more at columbiaassociation.org.