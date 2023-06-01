Glenelg High alumna Caroline Bowman returns to Baltimore’s Hippodrome as Elsa in “Frozen”

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Glenelg High alumna Caroline Bowman says growing up in Howard County helped set the stage for her career in theater.

Next week she returns to the region as Princess Elsa in the North American tour of the Broadway production of “Frozen The Musical,” which will be onstage at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore June 7-18.

Howard County native Caroline Bowman as Elsa in the musical 'Frozen,' which comes to the Hippodrome in Baltimore, June 7-18. (Deen van Meer)

Bowman grew up watching her mother perform in community theater productions in Laurel, she said. She began performing with her mother and later performed in summer theater programs and local choirs and took dance lessons across the county and state.

“Maryland, and specifically Howard County, is a great arts community and I was very lucky to have grown up there,” she said. “There was not a lack of opportunity in the Howard County area and I really felt like I started developing pretty young because of those opportunities that were presented to me.”

As a student at Glenelg High School, she took advanced theater classes and performed in many of Glenelg’s theater productions. She was recognized twice in Baltimore’s “Cappies,” an awards program that celebrates outstanding high school theater students, for her lead roles in “Pippin” and “The Music Man.”

Bowman credits her high school theater teacher Sue Miller for encouraging her to pursue acting as a career.

Miller said she was able to help develop Bowman’s talent by urging her to take on more difficult roles.

“I noticed very quickly that she was not only a gifted singer, but she also had a gift for playing a variety of roles and so I challenged her with roles that would be both highly dramatic as well as comedic,” she said. “She auditioned for every single play and every single musical and I did challenge her over those years and try to create a résume for her that would be something she could be proud of and something that she could present to her college musical theater programs.”

At 16, Bowman began her professional acting career performing at Toby’s Dinner Theatre in Columbia, where she was a part of The Young Columbians, a performing arts troupe founded by Toby Orenstein.

After earning a musical theater degree from Penn State University in 2010, she began her full-time acting career.

Bowman performed in a touring production of “Fame” in China, a production of “Grease” in Turkey and in the national tour of “Spamalot” back in the U.S.

She made her Broadway debut as Elphaba’s understudy in “Wicked” and went on to play Nicola’s understudy in “Kinky Boots” on Broadway and Eva Perón in the national tour of “Evita” before returning to “Wicked” as Elphaba.

Bowman said playing Elsa in “Frozen” has been a dream come true.

“Elsa is just so special and I think that’s why I’ve been able to play her for so long,” she said. “I’ve been playing Elsa for two and a half years, [which is] the longest I’ve ever played a role and I’m not sick of it yet. I really love every single moment I get to play her.”

One of the highlights of playing Elsa was being able to act alongside her husband, Austin Colby, who played Hans during her first year of the tour.

While preparing for the role, Bowman said she leaned into her personal experiences to help bring the character to life.

“I lost my sister at a very young age, so this whole yearning for this sister relationship and wanting that, but not really knowing how to have it is really close to my heart,” she said. “My performance is completely dedicated to my sister.”

Although she has brought Elsa to stages across the nation, this is the first time she will be playing the role in Baltimore. She said getting to perform the role in her hometown means everything to her.

“It feels like I’ve been waiting to check this box off,” she said. “I really feel honored to play this role and bring it to my hometown where it all began for me.”