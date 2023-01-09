Howard County seeks nominees for environmental awards

The Howard County Department of Public Works’ Bureau of Environmental Services announced nomination forms are now available for its annual Business Recycling and Waste Reduction and Green Community Leadership awards.

The Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Award recognizes Howard County businesses for their efforts during the 2022 calendar year, according to a news release. The Green Community Leadership Award recognizes a county-based community group or organization that demonstrates efforts, programs or projects that help protect the county’s natural environment and preserve its resources.

“Recognizing the efforts of our community partners to improve our environment is one of the important things we do each year,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in the release. “Through their actions and dedication, these groups are showing us all that meaningful change can come from all around us.”

In April 2022, Indigo Ink Digital Printing, Inc., RepaintUSA and Upcycled, Inc., won the Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Award, while Emerson Community Association, Friends of Patapsco Valley State Park, VolunTeens and Wilde Lake CARES won the Green Community Leadership Award, according to a news release.

The winners received handmade trophies crafted by a local sculptor using recycled metal components, as well as a signed certificate from Ball.

Business Recycling and Waste Reduction award winners also became certified through the county’s Work Green Howard program.

Nomination forms are available online at workgreenhoward.org. All nominations must be delivered or postmarked by 5 p.m., Feb. 24 to Alan Wilcom, Recycling Division, 9801 Broken Land Parkway, Columbia, MD 21046 or emailed to awilcom@howardcountymd.gov.

Awards will be presented at the 16th annual Howard County GreenFest on April 15 at Howard Community College.

For more information or to request a nomination form in an alternate format, contact the Bureau of Environmental Services at 410-313-6444 or help@howardcountyrecycles.org.

For information about the Bureau’s Work Green program, visit workgreenhoward.org.