In Howard school board race, Newberger, McCoy, Chen, Adler earn most votes after mail-in ballots are counted

After most of Howard County’s mail-in ballots were counted Thursday night, Dan Newberger, Jacky McCoy, Linfeng Chen and Tudy Adler were the top four vote-getters in the race to fill two at-large school board seats.

With all in-person voting reported and most mail-in ballots counted, Newberger, of Columbia, leads with 17,589 votes (19.45%), followed by McCoy, of Columbia, with 16,368 (18.10%), Chen, of North Laurel, with 13,814 (15.27%) and Adler, of Clarksville, with 11,933 (13.19%).

The other four candidates are Susan Dreisch, of Ellicott City (10.63%), Monique Richards, of Ellicott City (9.91%), Julie Hotopp, of Columbia (7.1%) and Meg Ricks, of Elkridge (6.33%).

The four candidates who earn the most votes in the primary election will move on to the general election in November.

Newberger said he is grateful for the support of the community.

“It’s exciting and gratifying to see that so many Howard County voters share my vision of a world-class school system that meets the needs of every child, regardless of their race, background, disability or ZIP code,” Newberger said. “The stakes in this election are just so high for our kids and the community as a whole.”

McCoy said she is excited to be among the top candidates in the race.

“I’m grateful for the results and I hope that Dan and I will make it through the general election and we can bring about a balanced approach to what’s done on the school board that will help all students, no matter where they live in Howard,” McCoy said.

After seeing the results of the early voting, in-person and mail-in ballots, Chen said he is getting ready for the next steps in the race.

“A few more mail-in ballots and provisional ballots may still impact tight races,” Chen said. “I feel confident and I am preparing to move forward to the general election.”

Adler said she is also hopeful she will be on the ballot in the general election.

“The returns show Howard County has a clear choice,” Adler said. “The community can accept social issues as the focus of our children’s 12 years in school or the community can elect candidates that will help prepare our children to compete in the world by providing them with an excellent education and safe environment.”

The election results are unofficial until certified by the Howard County Board of Elections on July 29.