Howard creates volunteer council to determine how to spend $12 million settlement from opioid manufacturers

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball signed an executive order Tuesday to create the Opioid Collaborative Community Council to address opioid misuse in the county and to determine priorities for how the county should use funds from a $12.3 million settlement with opioid manufacturers.

The settlement payments, which the county is expected to receive during the next 15 to 20 years, will be deposited into an Opioid Abatement Fund established by the county, according to a news release from the county government.

“Opioid manufacturers created a public health crisis that led to hundreds of fatal and nonfatal overdoses in Howard County,” Ball said in the news release. “Now that we have begun to receive money as part of our settlement with some opioid manufacturers, it’s important that our community has input into how those funds can best be used to prevent future opioid misuse.”

Last year, there were 31 fatal opioid overdoses in the county. That was a 34% decrease, from a high of 47 fatal opioid overdoses in 2020. Nonfatal overdoses in the county fell from a high of 188 in 2018 to 111 in 2022, a 41% decrease.

The council, made up of 17 members, will be responsible for providing recommendations on how the county should use its settlement funds. It is also tasked with working to identify gaps in resources and services, exploring effective ways to increase access to resources and services and recommending appropriate harm reduction and treatment and follow-up care initiatives.

Barbara Allen, chair of the new council, said she has lost four family members to the disease of addiction. Allen is the executive director and founder of James’ Place in Ellicott City, a nonprofit that focuses on helping those battling addiction.

“I came [to the council] for four reasons — because I lost my son, Jim, my brother, Bill, my brother, Tom and my niece, Amanda, to this disease,” she said. “It’s an honor that I do their work, but it also is in honor of all the other folks who have come together and worked together to make solutions because what we’re looking for is hope and healing.”

For information on the county’s Opioid Overdose Response Program, call the health department’s Bureau of Behavioral Health at 410-313-6202 or email orpresponse@howardcountymd.gov.