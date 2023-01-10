County Executive Calvin Ball hosts series of listening sessions, allowing residents and business owners to share goals

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball plans to host eight listening sessions across the county during the next several weeks.

The first session was Monday and the second is set for Thursday.

Advertisement

The sessions will allow business owners and residents to tell the county executive about their goals for the county , a news release said.

“We have made significant progress, together, over the last four years,” Ball said in the release. “However, I know that we can continue to make even more. Four years ago, we hosted several listening sessions to better understand how we can serve our community. I’m thrilled to launch another series of listening sessions across our county. [We] want to hear about the experiences, hopes, and vision that our residents want for our county. We will be bold and brave as we continue to expand opportunity for all. We will manifest the very best future beyond even what we can imagine for Howard County, our state, our nation, and our world.”

Advertisement

During the 2018 and 2019 sessions, residents provided nearly 500 comments on a variety of concerns, which helped shape Ball’s priorities for his first term as county executive, the release said.

Many of the comments urged the county government to focus on the environment and sustainability.

The sessions will be moderated by various county government department heads and partners through Feb. 1.

Jan. 12, 7-8:30 p.m.

North Laurel Community Center, 9411 Whiskey Bottom Road, Laurel

Moderated by Raul Delerme, director, Recreation and Parks

Jan. 13, 5:30-7 p.m.

Advertisement

Elkridge Branch Library, 6540 Washington Boulevard

Moderated by Tonya Aikens, CEO, Howard County Library System

Jan. 19, 7-8:30 p.m.

River Hill High School, 12101 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville

Moderated by Kelly Cimino, director, Housing and Community Development

Jan. 25, 7-8:30 p.m.

Ellicott City 50+ Center, 9401 Frederick Road

Moderated by Bruce Gartner, administrator, Transportation

Jan. 27, 1-2:30 p.m.

Gary J. Arthur Community Center, 2400 MD-97, Cooksville

Moderated by Brandee Ganz, director, Technology and Communication Services

Jan. 30, 7-8:30 p.m.

Harriet Tubman Cultural Center, 8045 Harriet Tubman Lane, Columbia

Moderated by Yolanda Sonnier, administrator, Human Rights and Equity

Feb. 1, 7-8:30 p.m.

Long Reach High School, 6101 Old Dobbin Lane, Columbia

Moderated by Amy Gowan, director, Planning and Zoning

A sign language interpreter will attend the sessions. In case of inclement weather, sessions will be canceled if Howard County Public Schools are closed. Updates and details on the sessions are available at https://www.howardcountymd.gov/county-executive/2023-howard-county-listening-sessions.

Advertisement

Those unable to attend can send an email to future@howardcountymd.gov.