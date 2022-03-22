Centennial High Theatre gets back onstage with ‘Pippin’

Centennial High School drama club presents "Pippin" Ellen Landrum, playing Fastrada, Pippin’s step mother, dances with her son Lewis and Pippin’s half-brother, played by Aaron Sorak. Pippin at Centennial High School, March 2022. (Nate Pesce for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Though Jacob Traver has been theater director at Centennial High School for three years, the group’s production of “Pippin” on March 24, 25 and 26, will be the first musical he has directed. While he was able to stage a successful play in the fall of 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic closed the school’s production of “Chicago” a week before opening in March 2020.

“That was not a fun day,” Traver said.

Even this year’s show was uncertain, Traver said, as the pandemic’s surge in January forced him to change plans as Howard County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities for two weeks.

“Originally, we were going to do ‘Les Miserables,’ but we couldn’t lose two weeks of rehearsal. It’s a big production,” Traver said. “Also, what would things look like [in March]? Would people see the show?”

So, although students auditioned for “Les Miserables,” their call-backs were for “Pippin.”

“I knew one song, but not really the show at all,” said Andy Pavuk, a senior who has the title role of Pippin, a prince who longs for adventure. “It’s been exciting watching it come together.”

As Pippin’s understudy, Pierce Pearson, a sophomore, was also unfamiliar with the show but is happy to finally be acting onstage instead of online.

“Online is nothing like acting in person,” Pearson said.

About 70 students are involved with the production of “Pippin,” at Centennial, Traver said, working backstage, onstage or performing in the orchestra pit.

“It’s a great group of kids,” Traver said. “They are very motivated and work well together.”

As assistant director for “Pippin,” this is the first time Samantha Freed, a senior, took a role behind the scenes instead of auditioning to be a cast member.

“I’ve learned a lot about how to work backstage and behind the scenes,” Freed said. “It started with how I look at scripts and the cast. It’s very different. I am having a great time.”

Jaylin Smith, a senior in the role of Leading Player, said high school drama productions are a unique shared experience.

“After being away, you realize how much you missed being together,” Smith said. “It’s the little things, like struggling with everybody and spending time getting back into it.”

“Pippin” will be presented by Centennial High School, 4300 Centennial Lane, Ellicott City, at 7 p.m., March 24, 25 and 26; 2 p.m., March 26; and 3 p.m., March 27. Tickets may be purchased at https://hcpss.booktix.com.

Other upcoming Howard County public high school productions include:

“Hairspray”: March 24-27, Atholton High School, 6520 Freetown Road, Columbia. 410-313-7065.

“The Lion King”: March 24-27, Long Reach High School, 6101 Old Dobbin Lane, Columbia. 410-313-7117.

“You Me and a Song: A Musical Revue”: March 31 and April 2, Marriotts Ridge High School, 12100 Woodford Drive, Marriottsville. 410-313-5568.

“The Little Mermaid”: March 24-27, Reservoir High School, 11550 Scaggsville Road, Fulton. 410-888-8850.

“Seussical”: April 7-10, Mt. Hebron High School, 9440 Old Frederick Road, Ellicott City. 410-313-2880.