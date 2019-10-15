Replacement of the red steel bridge located at Centennial Park in Ellicott City is scheduled to begin either on or near Oct. 21.
The bridge, located along the pathway loop below the park’s north pond, is being replaced with fiberglass, “providing a more environmentally-friendly structure,” according to a county news release.
The Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks is overseeing the replacement.
Built around 1985, the bridge “support structure is rusted beyond repair due to its age,” Anna Hunter, a department spokeswoman, said in an email.
It will take approximately a month to remove and replace the bridge, as well as prepare and pave the bridge approaches and reset approach railings, according to the county.
A 337-acre public park, Centennial Park features a 54-acre man-made lake with more than 7 miles of interconnected paved pathways and a variety of wildlife, including species of birds, turtles, foxes, beavers and herons.
Questions or concerns about the replacement project can be directed to Jeff Hull, the project manager with the parks and rec department, at 410-313-4631 or email jhull@howardcountymd.gov.