Howard County Council passes emergency legislation to release election funds for contested race

The Howard County Council voted unanimously Monday night in favor of an emergency election funding bill requested by Democratic Council member Deb Jung.
Introduced by all five council members at its Jan. 26 meeting, CB11-2022 removes the original deadline of Aug. 3, 2021, for contested elections and will immediately release matching funds to those candidates participating in the Citizens Election Fund.
Bills approved by the council must be sent to County Executive Calvin Ball within three days for signature. Upon receipt, the executive has 10 days either to sign the bill or veto it. If no action is taken, the bill becomes law.
“I am very glad to be voting yes,” said Council member Christiania Rigby, a Democrat in District 3 running for re-election. “This will enable the CEF to move forward.”
To be eligible for up to $85,000 in matching county funds from the CEF, council candidates must collect at least $10,000 from at least 125 donors. Funds are only available to candidates in contested races, meaning at least two candidates must appear on the ballot. The original rules stated that the determination date for when a race is “contested” was six months before the Feb. 22 state filing deadline. In other words, the deadline was Aug. 3, 2021.
In January, Jung, a Democrat who is running for re-election in District 4, was denied matching funds after her race became contested in December, which was past the Aug. deadline.
Jung appeared before the Citizens Election Fund Commission on Jan. 10 to discuss the issue. Sue Geckle, chair of the Citizens’ Election Fund, informed Jung at the time that the commission had been aware of the issue since late September 2021 and requested that emergency legislation be drafted. As no emergency legislation was filed by Oct. 21, 2021, the last day possible because of the December legislative recess, the error went uncorrected.
Council member David Yungmann, a Republican seeking re-election in District 5, introduced legislation to correct the error earlier this month but as it was not emergency legislation, the process would not release funds until April. The council on Jan. 26 decided to introduce an emergency legislation bill similar to Yungmann’s to allow funds to be distributed immediately upon approval.
“It’s unfortunate it had to take a long time to get here and on the same page,” Yungmann said. “We got here. This is a good ending.”
In his comments, Council Chair Opel Jones, a Democrat representing District 2, said he was not pleased with the “vitriol that was hurled” at the county executive and the county’s director of finance at the height of the CEF discussions.
Jung had argued at the Commission meeting that the withholding of funds was “manipulated for political purposes” and Allan Kittleman, a Republican running for county executive, had said at a public hearing that “there is no doubt that the decision to deny funds” had been made by “the county executive” and that the “finance director serves at the pleasure of the county executive.’
Jones was pleased, he said, that all five council members were able to be co-signers of CB11 in the end.
Jung thanked the residents of Howard County, who she said were “the real winners.”
“Residents don’t want politics injected in the Citizen’s Election Fund.” Jung said. “I’m hopeful there will be no other bureaucratic hurdles.”