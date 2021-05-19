Howard County Executive Ball proposes moving new Columbia fire station site after residents voice opposition

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball sent a letter to the county Board of Education on Friday proposing the new North Columbia fire station, currently scheduled to be located at Cedar Lane Park East off Route 108, be relocated to an open portion of land on the school system’s Central Office property.
The request comes after residents from the neighborhoods surrounding Cedar Lane Park East organized a response, using budget hearings, an online petition and their local representative, County Council member Deb Jung, to stop the fire station from being built in the park.
Many North Columbia residents who live in the Cedar Lane Park area were shocked March 25 when they heard about the plan at an informational meeting held by project leads from the county.
“This was the very first time it was formally presented to us,” said Chris Chlumsky who lives near the park. “Despite [the county saying it had told residents], it was not communicated to us.”
Chlumsky, one of the residents who led the charge against the park location for the fire station, said more than 70 people attended the March 25 virtual meeting to hear more about what could happen to their neighborhood park.
It was then, neighbors said, they found out the county’s plan not only included a new fire station but a new turf field, with 70- to 80-foot stadium lights, eight pickleball courts and fitness areas.
The plan would eradicate the park as local residents knew it, said Ahmed Elsayed, a five-year resident of the neighborhood, who has spent the past nearly two months working to stop the plan.
“We moved near a neighborhood park for raising a family, for the predictability and consistency of taking our 3-year-old daughter to the park,” Elsayed said.
According to Elsayed’s research, there are more than 500 homes in the Cedar Lane Park East area.
In his original fiscal 2022 capital budget proposal, Ball said the new fire station location was selected “to relieve the demands associated with increased population density and call demands in North Columbia and surrounding areas, while improving existing facilities at Cedar Lane Park.”
At April 21 and 23 budget work sessions, Jung questioned administration officials from the Department of Recreation and Parks, the Department of Public Works and the county fire department on why the decision was made to put the station in Cedar Lane Park and the potential effects on the neighbors.
“I think it’s wonderful we have recreational opportunities for our kids,” Jung said during the April 23 session, referencing the potential new fields and other changes to the park. “I just would like to see that park not disturbed.”
More than 20 residents testified against the proposal on May 10 during a public hearing on the budget, including Elsayed, who compiled average ambulance and fire engine responses from a six-year period, as well as daily traffic patterns on Route 108, to argue against the proposal.
“We expect and would think that Howard County would go through a smart, thoughtful development and do what’s best for the community,” Elsayed said. “Yes, we want it moved, but we also don’t want it to hinder any additional residents in that process.”
Chlumsky said resistance to the fire station location is not just the disturbance to the surrounding neighborhoods but also the potential for additional backup on Route 108. He said the road is already extremely congested, especially during rush hour.
The blinking light the county had planned to install where the new fire station would be located would cause more backup with the unpredictability of emergencies, Elsayed said his research found.
“They said they did all this outreach and got the community engaged with what they were doing, but that just wasn’t true,” Chlumsky said. “The residents who experience the traffic and use the park are being overlooked.”
After the public pushback, Ball said the administration conducted a preliminary assessment and found portions of the Howard County Public School System’s Central Office property could serve as the new location for the North Columbia fire station. It’s unclear as to how the proposed move would affect the construction timeline.
The letter, also signed by all five County Council members, said the administration is looking to negotiate using the property for the fire station ahead of the council’s May 26 vote to approve the proposed fiscal 2022 capital budget.
Moving the fire station location, however, still requires Board of Education approval.
School board member Jen Mallo said she would want a clear understanding of traffic patterns, environmental impacts and noise pollution before she could decide if this was the appropriate placement for the fire station.
“This is a relatively recent development [in] where they’d like to potentially put the fire station, and I would be looking for what the expected impact would be with the two schools that are right there,” Mallo said.
Mallo and board member Vicky Cutroneo said they want a better understanding of how the decision could affect students who attend the Applications and Research Laboratory and the Homewood Center, the two nearby schools.
“We want to be good partners with the county, but our No. 1 priority is our students and we need to ensure decisions are informed and not shortsighted,” Cutroneo said.
Mallo said the school board is also looking for clarification on the May 26 timeline.
Jahantab Siddiqui, chief administrative officer for the school system, said Superintendent Michael Martirano and his staff first received the request last Friday night. Martirano and the school system staff are meeting with the county executive and his staff this week “to get additional details and evaluate the request,” Siddiqui said.