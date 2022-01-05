Region’s theaters continue to struggle, adapt through pandemic

“‘Songs for a New World’ was canceled due to the inability to make changes to the Actors Equity safety rider,” Joseph Ritsch, producing artistic director of Rep Stage, wrote in an email. “The safety rider had language that did not align with the college’s liability and self-insurance laws, and there were questions about HVAC inspections and requirements that Actors Equity could not clarify. We will continue to monitor the situation as Actors Equity continues to release new safety riders that may better align with the college.”