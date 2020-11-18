Howard gives school system $5.9 million in CARES Act funding for technology, other coronavirus-related costs

“Ideally, the [school system] would have had the resources to ensure all students had access to a computer device and we were prepared to support a transition to virtual instruction at the onset of this pandemic,” said schools Superintendent Michael Martirano during a joint news conference with the county Wednesday. “Due to the funding realities, this was not the case. Through the federal funding as part of the CARES Act, and using our budget savings achieved through managed hiring and spending in the prior fiscal year, we were able to weather these costs while adding the resources we needed to get us closer to a one-to-one student-to-device ratio.”