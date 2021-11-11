Woman killed after car crashes into tree in Laurel, Howard police say

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Laurel that left a woman dead early Thursday morning.
Police said the driver of a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling eastbound on Johns Hopkins Road approaching the traffic circle at Gorman Road just after 2:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The female driver, who was the sole occupant of the Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver’s name will be released once police have notified the next of kin.
Johns Hopkins Road was closed for about three hours Thursday morning.
Howard police said the collision remains under investigation.