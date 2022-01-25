Howard County projects slated to receive $58.5 million in Hogan’s state budget plan

Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposed fiscal 2023 capital budget has earmarked $58.6 million to Howard County construction projects.
The largest share of the funds, about $14.8 million, is for Howard Community College’s Mathematics and Athletics Complex. Estimated to cost $101.7 million, the center will include labs and a math learning center as well as a multipurpose gymnasium, locker rooms and fitness center. The complex is expected to open in 2024.
“It is going to be beautiful,” said Del. Reid Novotny, District 9A, who attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the complex in June.
Novotny, a Republican who represents parts of both Howard and Carroll counties and has filed to run for Maryland State Senate District 9 in this year’s election, said he is pleased that the project is expected to receive state funding, but shared other concerns about Hogan’s proposed budget.
While many “great projects” are getting funds, Novotny said he does not agree with “use it or lose it” budgets. This year’s capital budget, he said, provides “one-time funds” that cannot be counted on next year.
State Sen. Katie Fry Hester, a Democrat in District 9 who represents parts of both Howard and Carroll counties and has filed to run for re-election, said she is “thrilled” that projects she had advocated for during the budget process, including Days End Farm’s firehouse and indoor riding rink, the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center, the Asian American Cultural Center and the fairgrounds athletic house, would receive state funds.
“Each of these projects [is] uniquely deserving of state support, and will contribute greatly to our local quality of life in Howard County,” Hester wrote in an email.
The following Howard County projects were listed in Hogan’s proposed fiscal 2023 capital budget:
- Howard Community College - Mathematics and Athletics Complex: $14.79 million
- Maryland Food Center Authority Wholesale Produce Market, Jessup, cold chain compliance renovations - $10 million
- New high school 13 - $9.3 million
- Patapsco Valley State Park - multiple restroom upgrades, Hollofield and McKeldin areas - $7.27 million
- Manor Woods Elementary School, Ellicott City - $6.16 million
- Tactical Services Facility: Operations Building - $3.89 million
- New Cut Branch stream bank stabilization - $2.1 million
- Columbia Center for the Theatrical Arts - new cultural center - $1 million
- Maryland Department of Health Clifton T. Perkins Hospital, Jessup - renovation of north wing - $972,000
- Guilford Elementary School, Columbia - $881,000
- Hilda’s Place Behavioral Health Organization Inc., Glenwood - residential facility acquisition and renovation - $700,000
- Mission First Housing Development Corporation - affordable housing construction - $500,000
- Jeffers Hill Elementary School, Columbia - $370,000
- Asian American Cultural Center renovations - $250,000
- Days End Farm Horse Rescue, Woodbine - firehouse and indoor riding rink - $100,000
- Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center, Columbia - new outpatient mental health clinic - $100,000
- Howard County Fairgrounds - multi-purpose athletic house - $100,000
- Living In Recovery, Columbia - renovation and expansion - $100,000