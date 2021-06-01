Incumbent Calvin Ball will seek second term as Howard County executive

For Ellicott City, which experienced the second of two fatal floods in a two-year span in 2018, Ball’s $140 million Safe and Sound plan, which will bore a large tunnel near Main Street and raze four buildings in hopes of easing future flooding, went into effect in May 2019. The plan is nearly three times as expensive as the one proposed by his predecessor, Allan Kittleman. Last April, the county purchased the last of the 10 buildings on lower Main Street in the historic district needed for its mitigation plan.