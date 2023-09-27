HoCo by Design is a visionary document that will guide policy and investment decisions | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

For the last three years, Howard County has conducted a once-in-a-decade planning process to update to the county’s General Plan, called HoCo By Design. The resulting plan is a visionary document that will guide policy, land-use, and capital investment decisions for the next two decades.

By comprehensively assessing the social, economic, demographic, technological, and environmental trends impacting us today and those anticipated in the future, this plan advances the goals of environmental conservation while navigating where and how we continue to grow as a county.

The HoCo By Design plan was developed with an unprecedented level of public engagement that earned the Department of Planning and Zoning an award from the National Association of Counties. Amid a global pandemic, we found opportunities for connection because our team understands the importance of every voice, one vision.

From small group discussions held outdoors around fire pits to virtual meetings, community stakeholder events, technical advisory committees and community focus groups, this plan reflects the input of voices from every corner of our county. In total, we have hosted over 100 community meetings and received more than 12,000 comments from our community.

Since the plan received unanimous approval from the County’s Planning Board in February, the County Council and Department of Planning and Zoning have conducted eight work sessions. We are confident that this thorough and inclusive process will help the County Council to complete its work on HoCo By Design in October.

HoCo By Design embraces the strengths of our community as it exists today and establishes a vision of Howard County as the place where people of all ages, incomes, and abilities can live, work, play, grow, and thrive for decades to come.

HoCo By Design recognizes a few basic truths that will shape how the County grows in the next 20 years. First, the impacts of climate change are real and the need to protect our natural environment and champion climate resilience and energy independence is paramount. Second, we must continue to expand housing opportunities to meet the needs of all residents, employees, and employers. Lastly, only two percent of the County’s land remains either undeveloped or unpreserved – which means that future development and redevelopment of communities, employment centers and institutions must be especially thoughtful and intentional.

The plan fits perfectly with the county’s bold, proactive Climate Action and Resiliency Plan completed earlier this year. HoCo By Design offers strategies that will help communities to mitigate and adapt to future climate change impacts such as extreme heat and storm events. The plan calls for protecting and enhancing the Green Infrastructure Network, emphasizes continued preservation of our farmland and agricultural resources, and furthers goals to expand forest and tree cover - especially in economically vulnerable communities.

Howard County is routinely identified as one of the best places to live in this nation. However, for many, including our growing older adult population and young adults, renting or buying a home here has become unattainable. As a result, we are pushing out some of our best and brightest, our future; and losing the wisdom and social bonds that older residents have cultivated through a lifetime of making Howard County their home.

There is no question that the national housing affordability crisis is hitting our region and our County hard. The inability to find affordable housing that meets the diverse needs of our neighbors was one of the most frequently cited concerns of residents and employers during this three-year planning process. In July, new housing listings in our region were down 40% by comparison to 2022, and the median home price in Howard County was $622,000, up more than 15% since 2022. Our shortage of housing units at all income levels continues to drive up the price of existing housing, making it harder for families to put down roots in our community and thrive.

This general plan will enable us to build a variety of housing types in different neighborhood settings so that everyone has more opportunity to find the right home in the right place for their stage in life. Missing middle housing options – including smaller units like duplexes and cottage clusters – will create pathways to affordable homeownership, enabling more residents to build generational wealth and equity by owning their homes. We must adopt this General Plan – which will open the door for these diverse housing opportunities that serve residents across all incomes, ages, and abilities.

HoCo By Design is not a plan for residential sprawl. In the next two decades, growth will primarily be focused in activity centers - compact redeveloped areas characterized by a mix of uses, including housing, employment, public facilities, and open space. These centers will range from large-scale master planned areas like Downtown Columbia and Gateway to neighborhood community hubs like village centers, rural crossroads and new destination enclaves along the Route 1 Corridor. These walkable, people-centric, mixed-use hubs will each be unique, offering a range of homeownership and rental opportunities. By serving as focal points in the community, activity centers will offer opportunities for jobs, education, childcare, green space, and more. Activity centers are also climate friendly, offering access to public transit and multimodal transportation options that reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and help the county chart a strong course into a more resilient future.

As a lifelong educator and parent of Howard County public school students, I recognize the importance of our school system to our quality of life. HoCo By Design emphasizes the partnership between the County and the school system that is essential to meeting the needs of our families and students. For the first time in our history, this plan incorporates an entire chapter on public school facilities that calls for creative approaches to evolving programmatic needs. Strategies include bringing new school facilities into activity center redevelopment projects, alternative school designs and shared athletic fields that better fit limited available land, adaptive reuse of underutilized commercial properties for education, and the potential co-location of school buildings – including early childhood education – with housing and employment centers. Perhaps most importantly, HoCo By Design calls for a thorough analysis of our Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance and student generation assumptions to ensure that our policies are achieving their intended goal of helping the School System to plan for students.

As we plan for a vibrant and sustainable future, Howard County has never backed down from doing the hard work of building a more equitable, inclusive, innovative, and prosperous community. We have a clear path forward and a comprehensive mix of strategies, policies and tools at hand to balance our community’s needs today and in the future. Howard County is the best place to live, work, play and grow for all and HoCo By Design is the plan to ensure we remain a national leader for the next 20 years. I urge our partners on the County Council to pass this transformative and visionary General Plan so we can begin the next chapter of our collective work to build a better and brighter future for all.

Calvin Ball serves as the Howard County executive.