Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is named president of Maryland Association of Counties

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was named the new president of the Maryland Association of Counties during the nonprofit’s winter conference this week in Cambridge.

Calvin Ball takes the oath of office for his second term, Monday December 5, 2022. (Courtesy Photo)

The appointment means Ball, a Democrat, will oversee the nonpartisan statewide organization that serves as a voice for counties in Maryland. The organization’s aim is to promote effective, efficient government through advocacy, education and collaboration. Its membership consists of elected officials and representatives from the state’s 23 counties and Baltimore City.

A Howard County official last held the position in 2011, when then-Howard County Executive Ken Ulman served.

Every four years MACo holds a winter conference in January for newly elected officials to learn about legislative issues that will be discussed and debated in the Maryland General Assembly. The assembly’s next session opens Wednesday.

The winter conference was held this week at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Hotel in Cambridge. It ends Friday. A summer conference is held every year in mid-August in Ocean City.

Ball will be sworn in Thursday night with other board members. He served as first vice president of the organization last year and replaces Laura Everngam-Price, a Talbot County Council member, as MACo president.

“Our local and regional partnerships have proven to be more critical than ever on the road to recovery from the pandemic and MACo has been an integral part of bipartisan organizing on behalf of all Maryland counties,” Ball said in a news release Wednesday.

“I’m honored to be elected as MACo president, and I look forward to working with ... my colleagues across the great state of Maryland to foster the best quality of life and further the mission of MACo for all Marylanders,” Ball said.

Ball was elected to a second four-year term as Howard County executive on Nov. 8.