Calvin Ball: Howard County education funding increases should result in better outcomes in the classroom | COMMENTARY

In Howard County, we know education has the power to transform the lives of our young people.

Providing the highest quality education and schools for all our students and supporting our talented educators must always be a top priority, and that is why for the first time ever, our school system will be receiving more than $1 billion in recurring funding.

These funds are directed to creating the best teaching and learning environment for all: increased pay for educators, new positions to support special education services and positions to support the mental health and well-being of our students. Our school system can now hire more than 150 additional special educators and 80 pre-K positions. We are providing an additional $16 million for special education, which is the highest increase in more than a decade, and more than double the average annual increase. Moreover, we are fully funding negotiated salary increases for educators.

These funding levels come after a careful evaluation of education needs in every area and are made possible through smart fiscal management of county funds; an effective partnership with the Howard County Board of Education, school system and state leaders; and our commitment to exceed all mandates set by law so that Howard County will always be a model.

We reached this landmark funding level by focusing on three areas: exceeding the minimum state funding requirement known as Maintenance of Effort; surpassing a new education investment requirement called the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future; and ensuring that education is clearly the top priority as represented by the overall proportion of county funding.

Maintenance of Effort: First, we wanted funding well above the minimum level set by state law, which lays out a concept known as Maintenance of Effort. This law requires that counties provide the same amount of per-pupil basis funding in the next year as it did the prior year. This legal requirement ensures that education always comes first.

The minimum Maintenance of Effort threshold for the Howard County Public School System is $628.3 million for Fiscal Year 2023. In our budget, we are committing $675.6 million in county funding. That amount is $45 million above the baseline, which is the highest amount in at least two decades.

In fact, over the past four years, nearly $63 million in county funding has been allocated to HCPSS above the required funding level, more than triple the amount of funding provided above Maintenance of Effort in the previous four-year period. Further highlighting our commitment to our schools, we achieved the historic investment at a time when our student population has declined by 1 percent.

Blueprint for Maryland’s Future: State leaders spent several years developing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which lays out requirements in early childhood education, special education, teacher certification and other areas designed to make Maryland’s schools the best possible learning environment.

This is the first year of implementing the Blueprint, an initiative I support, which requires counties to spend more on special education staffing needs and compensation increases for teachers, among other things. State analysts said Howard County was projected to spend $660.6 million in recurring funding, and that this funding level coupled with a near $40 million increase in state aid would keep our school system on track to cover the requirements of the Blueprint in year one. My budget exceeds that amount by nearly $13 million.

Overall county commitment: In general, funding for education receives about half of general fund county revenues, reflecting the priorities of our residents.

Last year, exclusive of one-time pay-as-you-go funding from reserves, the proportion was 52.3 percent. This year, it is 52.4 percent.

The relationship between that county and the school system is complex. The elected Board of Education determines the school system’s needs, based on a spending recommendation from the superintendent.

In Maryland, school systems have no ability to raise money on their own — the money comes through the county budget, from the same property and income tax sources that pay for public safety, libraries, recreation and parks, community colleges, the health department and social services.

The Board of Education and the school system administration have every right to advocate for the resources they believe they should have, and I appreciate their commitment and passion. We listened to their positions during this year’s budget process, and between the Board of Education, County Council and I, we jointly agreed to add even more fund for schools, ensuring that we can pay for those crucial special education, pre-K and health and student support positions.

I am proud that we made sure that by any measure, the school system will receive historic funding, which our children, families, and educators deserve. We are exceeding the minimum Maintenance of Effort. We are exceeding the requirements of the Blueprint. We are continuing our practice of providing well over half of county general fund revenue for the school system.

Students, parents, and educators can rest assured that we are providing resources needed to fulfill our number one priority. After much hard work and cooperation among partners, we have created a landmark plan to ensure the best education for all.

Ball is the Howard County Executive. The Democrat was elected in 2018 and is running for reelection this year.