Howard school bus drivers and residents protest transportation overhauls as new school start times loom

Dozens of Howard County residents and school bus drivers gathered in Ellicott City Thursday to protest changes to the public schools’ transportation system officials say are being made to help implement later school start times for next school year.

Many of the county’s 23 current bus contractors, who operate 478 routes for the school system, say they are uncertain how or if their services will be used in the fall after the school board voted in January to award two three-year contracts totaling $99 million to service 288 bus routes to Tip Top Transportation and Zum Services. Tip Top is an existing contractor and Zum is based in California and had never previously operated in Maryland, according to its website.

“The contractors right now don’t know what’s going to happen next year,” said Jackie Scott, 62, a driver with Blue Horizons, Inc. who has driven for the county for nine years.

The school board had previously voted to terminate all existing contracts at the end of this school year, before rescinding the decision in December and then awarding the new routes to Tip Top and Zum. Board Chair Antonia Watts said the decisions were made to “open our contracts up to regional or national companies” to help address chronic driver shortages.

Scott, who drives a special education bus for more than 11 hours each day, said she was stunned to see Zum’s contract break down to about $117,000 per route, when existing contractors’ pleas for $85,000 minimums to help secure pay raises and benefits had been rejected for years.

“It feels like a slap in the face and a stab in the back,” Scott said. “All of the contractors out here, they’re good people. When you’re with your contractor, we’re like family and we’re treated as such.”

Eighteen contractors filed a class action lawsuit against the school system in October, alleging wrongful termination of their contracts. The lawsuit was withdrawn Jan. 17 without prejudice — meaning it can still be refiled.

“The school system is still in mediation with several of our current transportation contractors and we certainly wouldn’t want to disrupt that process by speaking publicly outside of the established mediation process,” school system spokesperson Brian Bassett said in an email Friday. “We will abide by the language that is currently in our transportation contracts and we have no contracts that would naturally expire at the end of the school year.”

The school board’s operating budget request for fiscal 2024 calls for almost $56 million for transportation services compared with the current budget of $48.6 million; $7.1 million of the increase is attributed to bus contracts.

Both the total number of contracted routes and their associated costs are poised to exceed current levels next year. Bus contracts account for $45.3 million of this year’s budget but the two contracts awarded to Tip Top and Zum alone are worth $33 million total for fiscal 2024.

As of Friday, there were 94 driver vacancies for the existing 478 routes. This year, HCPSS has managed to maintain service through the use of “double backs,” in which drivers pick up and drop off students on one route before returning to pick up a second group on a different route. But double backs will be eliminated next year since all school bell times were condensed into three tiers, affording drivers less flexibility with their schedules.

“Right now we’re working with the contractors, trying to figure out next year and prep for next year with what we can do, not only with the vendors that were within the new contract, but also within our existing contractors,” Director of Student Transportation Brian Nevin told the County Council at a May 1 budget work session.

But contractors say they haven’t heard an offer from the school system’s mediation team since March and that they remain in the dark as to how existing contracts will be combined with the 288 routes awarded to Tip Top and Zum TIp for the new school year.

“They have so many contracts awarded and the only way they’re going to get out of it [is] either they drop Zum … or they drop a lot of us,” said Mitch Gunther of contractor M.B.G. Enterprises, Inc. “Either way, we all have current contracts and we’ve all bought buses to honor those contracts.”

Despite the requested funding increase, the school system announced in March that approximately 3,500 students would be losing bus service next school year due to expanded walk zones approved by the board last May. Nevin said that transportation had been a barrier to changing school start times in past years and that the policy revisions were made to try and achieve a “low cost [or] no cost solution.”

“One of the challenges is that [school start times] may have attempted to be budget neutral, but it is absolutely not burden neutral to the parents and children in our community,” County Council Chair Christiana Rigby said at Monday’s budget work session.

In August, non-transportation zones will shift from a half-mile to 1 mile for prekindergarten, from 1 mile to 1½ miles for middle school, and from 1½ miles to 2 miles for high school students. Although the walk distance for elementary school remains at 1 mile, the distance was changed to be measured from a home’s property line to the school’s property line, instead of the school door. As a result, 23 of 42 elementary schools will have new walk areas.

Bassett said about 1,350 elementary schoolers, 800 middle schoolers and 1,200 high schoolers will lose bus service as a result of the new zones. All students still eligible for busing must now also register to receive service for the 2023-2024 school year.

“I’m already worried about being at a new school and now I have to worry about how I’m going to get to school with all my stuff and my instrument,” said Maya Slade, 10, a Talbott Springs Elementary School fifth grader who will attend Lake Elkhorn Middle School next year.

Slade’s safest walk route stretches nearly 1.9 miles and she said she’ll need to wake up at the same time she currently does in order to walk that distance, and therefore would miss the benefits of later bell times.

At a school board hearing Thursday, parents and students urged the board to restore bus service and warned that the changes would disproportionately affect families without access to cars and adequate sidewalks.

“When the bus policy was changed in Howard County, it assumed families who live in homes with school bus service have the health, money and time to adjust,” testified Lukas Happel, 7, a Howard County first-grader. “That’s a stereotype that’s bad. Don’t leave out families that are different.”