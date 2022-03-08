Howard County students perform alongside Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

“The Side-by-Side program provides an important opportunity for students to refine their musical skills and instrument technique alongside the world-class musicians of their own community,” said Tonya McBride Robles, senior vice president and chief operating officer for the BSO. “Helping shape the next generation of musicians and music lovers speaks to the very core of our mission: serving the State of Maryland by engaging, inspiring and educating. In addition to furthering their musical skills, students also have the unique opportunity to better understand the runnings of a symphony orchestra, network with our musicians, and even experience the thrill of performing on stage at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.”