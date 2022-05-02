Nursing director at Brightview Senior Living in Columbia raises funds for Alzheimer’s research with swing dance routine

Raquel Levrone, nursing director at Brightview Senior Living in Columbia, and dancing partner Carlos Pabon, owner of That’s Ballroom Dancing in Jessup, danced their way to raising $70,345 for the Alzheimer’s Association during the 2022 Baltimore Memory Ball Dancing Stars competition Saturday at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel. Levrone raised the second-highest amount of funds among competitors.

The Greater Maryland chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association presented the annual Memory Ball, a black-tie fundraiser that raised $750,000 to “advance the fight” against Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. The nonprofit will use the money to accelerate global research, drive risk reduction and early detection, and maximize quality care and support for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

Levrone worked with Pabon to create a swing dance that had Levrone flying in the air and flipping upside down to the songs “Get Ready” and “Dancing in the Street.” On April 21, they practiced their routine at Brightview Senior Living in Columbia for Levrone’s mother, Angie Levrone, and grandmother, Gertie Snell. Levrone’s grandfather, Ira Snell Jr., is a resident of the facility, living with Alzheimer’s. Levrone dedicated the dance to him.

During the Memory Ball Saturday, audience members voted for their favorite dance routines; each vote came with a $1 donation.

The 2022 Memory Ball raised $746,379, which was rounded up to $750,000 by an extra donation from Giant Food Stores, LLC.

Raquel Levrone and Carlos Pabon perform their swing dance routine at Brightview Senior Living on Thursday. Levrone is nursing director at the facility and her grandfather, Ira Snell Jr., a retired Green Beret colonel, is a resident who is living with Alzheimer’s. Levrone and Pabon, the owner of That’s Dancing Ballroom, danced at the Alzheimer’s Association annual fundraiser on Saturday. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

