Antique bottle show heading to Howard County Fairgrounds for first time

The Baltimore Antique Bottle Club will host its one-day bottle show April 3 at the Howard County Fairgrounds for the first time in its 41-year history.

Featuring bottle dealers from 25 states and three foreign countries, more than 340 tables will be set up at the show. Free bottle appraisals and educational displays will also be set up, and other items, such as pottery and small antiques, will be for sale.

The show had been hosted at the Community College of Baltimore County’s Essex campus since 1996. The move to Howard County comes due to pandemic-related space restrictions there, allowing only 250 attendees or less.

“We have that many dealers,” said Steve Charing, who handles media relations for the club. “That’s how we migrated to Howard County.”

The show is popular, according to Charing, who believes it will bring extra business to the county’s hotels, restaurants and bars.

“It is the largest, one-day bottle show in the country,” Charing said. “It is well known in the bottle community. We’re proud of that.”

All types of bottles, from milk bottles to arsenic bottles and medicine bottles, in all types of colors and shapes will be on display, Charing said.

“It runs the gamut,” Charing said. “Club members and dealers are always happy to answer questions.”

A unique aspect of the show is its free appraisals.

“People who know the value of bottles will give an estimate, and you’ll know if you should keep them or dump them,” Charing said.

Attendees age 12 and younger will receive a free bottle “to keep the hobby growing,” Charing said.

“Kids love it,” he said. “Why not stop by?”

The Baltimore Antique Bottle Club’s 41st Show and Sale will take place on April 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Howard County Fairgrounds, Main Exhibition Hall, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. Admission is $5. For more information, go to baltimorebottleclub.org.