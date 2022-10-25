Jacky McCoy wants to bring an educator’s perspective to school board | HOWARD COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION ELECTION

Editor’s note: This story is part of a four-part series profiling the four candidates for two at-large seats on the Howard County Public School System’s Board of Education, up for election this cycle. The other candidates include: Tudy Adler, Linfeng Chen and Dan Newberger.

Jacky McCoy had resisted calls to run for Howard County’s Board of Education for years, believing she could do a better job advocating from outside elected office. But when she saw no other educators on the slate of candidates this election cycle, she decided to throw her hat into the ring.

Advertisement

“If not you, then who?” McCoy, 68, of Columbia told herself. “I see how much is expected of educators and people making decisions not knowing what it’s like to be in a classroom.”

Jacky McCoy is one of four candidates competing for the two at-large seats on the Howard Board of Education. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

McCoy’s campaign for the school board centers on accountability and accessibility to help Howard County students bounce back from pandemic-induced learning gaps. To close these gaps McCoy wants to embrace the promises of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, including the legislation’s expansion of early childhood education and educator professional development during the next 10 years.

Advertisement

“We’ll support the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future 100% to make sure that we’re upholding the ideas and policies and practices with fidelity,” explained McCoy, adding that since she’s retired, she’ll be able to frequently visit schools and see the act’s impact on the community.

[ VOTER GUIDE 2022: Read the candidates' positions on the issues ]

McCoy has a strong personal connection to early childhood and special education. She home-schooled all three of her children, who were born prematurely leading to development issues, an experience that propelled her into a career in education.

Before earning a master’s degree in secondary mathematics education from the Johns Hopkins University, McCoy herself was diagnosed with dyslexia.

“I think my perspective is needed, as a person who struggles with learning [and] reading,” McCoy said. “I understand struggle.”

McCoy is particularly excited the Blueprint legislation will bring phonics — a method of teaching reading by correlating letters or groups of letters with a specific sound—to Howard classrooms to help fellow dyslexics at an early age.

After tutoring for more than three decades, McCoy spent four years teaching math at Long Reach High School in Columbia, where her children attended after their home schooling. She left Long Reach in 2018 to co-found the community-building group Changing the Lens, which holds a series of workshops addressing the power and impact of implicit bias.

“I was struggling with, why are a lot of these bright children coming to me with no desire to want to continue to do well in their education?” said McCoy, who came to realize it was due in part to the “soft bigotry of low expectations.”

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. >

Another example of bias McCoy sees at play across campuses is the school resource officer program, which has been shown to arrest students of color at disproportionate rates in past years. She believes in a community-based approach to school safety.

Advertisement

“There has to be more than just the presence of a police officer,” McCoy said. “There has to be a change in cultural understandings and recognizing that it’s not one person’s responsibility for the safety of the community, it’s all of our responsibilities.”

While SROs started taking implicit bias training as part of a 2021 memorandum of understanding with the school system, McCoy wants to evaluate the effectiveness of the reforms before deciding what to do with the program.

“For the people who think SROs are the answer, I’m telling you they’re wrong,” she emphasized. “They’re not the answer; we’ve got to change the culture.”

McCoy’s ultimate goal is to ensure that the county invests resources as early in the education process as possible.

“What’s going to guide me all the way through [is] how well are the children,” she said. “That’s my guiding principle.”