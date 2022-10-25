Linfeng Chen wants to use engineering background to address infrastructure deficits | HOWARD COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION ELECTION

Editor’s note: This story is part of a four-part series profiling the four candidates for two at-large seats on the Howard County Public School System’s Board of Education, up for election this cycle. The other candidates include: Tudy Adler, Jacky McCoy and Dan Newberger.

As a structural engineer and 11-year county resident, Linfeng Chen pays close attention to building issues at his three children’s Howard County public schools. More than 250 portable classrooms are in use by Howard schools, which is especially concerning to him.

Advertisement

“That made me wonder why that happened,” said Chen, 46, who resides in North Laurel and whose children attend Reservoir High, Hammond Middle and Hammond Elementary schools. “How can we provide safe, permanent buildings for our students?”

Investing in school construction is a major issue Chen wants to tackle if elected to the board, along with prioritizing students’ physical and emotional well-being, and teacher recruitment and retention in the wake of the pandemic.

Advertisement

After immigrating to the U.S. from China in 2002, Chen received his doctorate in applied mathematics from the University of Virginia. He was the first in his family to graduate from college.

“It’s not easy,” said Chen of the educational barriers immigrants face. “I think I overcame that and I’m really proud of what I have done.”

Chen now works at Baltimore Aircoil Company, which specializes in HVAC and cooling technologies, and hopes to bring his unique experience as an engineer to the board. A number of schools are grappling with how to replace and repair decades-old air quality systems.

“I work in this area,” he said. “We know some systems are more energy efficient and can be better at saving the electrical bill over the long term. So that’s another opportunity we should look into.”

Dr. Linfeng Chen is one of four candidates competing for the two at-large seats on the Howard Board of Education. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Chen says deferred maintenance costs will only get worse with time, especially with inflation and rapid housing development that will increase enrollment. Finding the money to address these concerns is the challenge.

“The school board just asks for the budget, the money is coming from the county government,” said Chen, explaining he would focus on pushing local representatives in the Maryland General Assembly to advocate for more construction funds.

Investing more in school infrastructure will lead to less frequent redistricting, according to Chen, particularly for Elkridge residents who lack their own neighborhood high school. He says the county “cannot delay” building its 14th high school in Elkridge and wants to invest in a range of other measures to mitigate the disproportionate effects of redistricting on certain communities.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. >

Chen believes low-cost after-school programs such as sports, gardening, tutoring and scouting can help build a sense of community and provide relief to families who work multiple jobs and can’t afford to move to other districts or enroll in private schools.

Advertisement

“Sometimes it’s not just the money, it’s just needing somebody to care about them,” Chen said.

With regard to school safety, Chen wants to bring Howard County Police Department-employed school resource officers to all middle schools. Officers are now posted at all 12 high schools and the Homewood Center.

“If we remove the SROs, if something happened, who can do the job?” asked Chen, referencing the Oct. 4 hoax threat at River Hill High School that triggered a large police response. " Are we going to ask the administration, or will we ask the teachers? There’s really no better options.”

Whether it’s addressing mold in buildings or bullying on social media, Chen wants to prioritize children’s sense of belonging and provide an uninterrupted in-person education after more than two years of the pandemic.

“School is a common good for all of us,” Chen said. “I think every family should have a dream and I want to do the job well to make that happen.”