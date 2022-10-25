Tudy Adler advocates for parents’ voices in school system decisions | HOWARD COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION ELECTION

Editor’s note: This story is part of a four-part series profiling the four candidates for two at-large seats on the Howard County Public School System’s Board of Education, up for election this cycle. The other candidates include: Linfeng Chen, Jacky McCoy and Dan Newberger.

A pivotal moment behind Tudy Adler’s decision to run for the Howard County Board of Education came in fall 2020, when several motions to resume in-person instruction at schools failed in 4-4 ties.

Tudy Adler, is one of four candidates competing for the two at-large seats on the Howard Board of Education. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Adler, 65, a real estate agent who lives in Clarksville, said it was clear the board needed to get students back in classrooms to relieve the pressure. Her campaign manager, Traci Spiegel, was one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit to limit the voting power of the board’s student member, who had voted repeatedly against returning in person in 2020.

“There was not enough courage,” said Adler, who says she supported Spiegel’s lawsuit, which was rejected in March, with that decision reaffirmed in August by the Maryland Court of Appeals. “Some of the decision making was really kind of putting their finger in the air and trying to figure out what [choice] was going to be the least controversial.”

If elected, Adler, whose two sons attended HCPSS, wants to involve parents more in the decision-making process, from reopening schools to redistricting.

“[Parents] need to be included on a regular basis,” she said. “It seems like they are really being pushed to the side now more than I can ever recall.”

For Adler, parental involvement should extend to various LGBTQ issues. She wants to keep certain materials out of HCPSS libraries, including Maia Kobabe’s memoir “Gender Queer.” The 2019 book, according to the School Library Journal, is “a resource for those who identify as nonbinary or asexual as well as for those who know someone who identifies that way and wish to better understand.” It was named the most challenged library book in America in 2021 by the American Library Association.

“HCPSS celebrates diversity and endeavors to provide all students access to texts that allow them to see themselves and offer insight into the experience of others,” Superintendent Michael Martirano wrote to the school board in March after the Curriculum Review Committee voted to keep “Gender Queer” in high school media centers.

“If a young person can find answers from that book, it’s readily available at the public library,” Adler said. “I’m not saying that we ban books, I’m saying we have to have standards for K through 12 education.”

Adler also believes the school system should always inform parents of their child’s gender identity.

While only parents can change a student’s gender identity in official records, according to HCPSS spokesperson Brian Bassett, parental consent is not required for a student to change their presenting name on school documents.

“What happens when parents eventually do find out their child has changed his or her name to a different gender identifying name through seeing their child’s report card?” Adler said in an email. “This is not a healthy situation.”

Adler also wants teachers to feel more comfortable speaking out about issues . She argues that fostering a more open environment would go a long way toward retaining teachers facing burnout.

[ VOTER GUIDE 2022: Read the candidates' positions on the issues ]

“We have teachers that are really uncomfortable and let us know they are told not to share a lot of their opinions,” Adler said. “We need to change that.”

When it comes to school safety, Adler supports bringing school resource officers into elementary and middle schools, in addition to their current assignments at the 12 high schools and the Homewood Center.

“SROs are critical,” Adler said. “If there’s a situation that would come about, they know the building, they know the infrastructure, they know the students. Sometimes they would be the first one to make the call to the first responders.”