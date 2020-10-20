xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Howard police investigating after a body was found in Columbia

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Oct 20, 2020 2:33 PM

Howard County police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning in Columbia.

Police said they located the adult body in a wooded area near the 6100 block of Old Dobbin Lane in the Long Reach neighborhood after the department received a tip that there may be a body there. The gender of the body has not been confirmed as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Advertisement

Police called the circumstances “suspicious” and said they are investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Howard police at 410-313-STOP or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. You may remain anonymous.
Advertisement

This story may be updated.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement