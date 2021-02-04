Howard school board sends letter to Hogan requesting more COVID-19 vaccines for educators before hybrid start

Martirano said the vaccines from the health department “should cover” all school system staff in the first two tiers of the district’s four-tier system within Phase 1B of the county’s plan. The first two tiers include school nurses, health assistants, food and nutrition staff, custodians and other staff currently working in person. The additional 500 doses from Johns Hopkins are expected to be the first given to educators in the third tier, which is for all school-based staff who are returning for hybrid learning. The final tier includes nonschool-based staff.