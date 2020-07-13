Howard County becomes first Maryland jurisdiction to pass legislation for bird-friendly design standards

Howard County became the first county in Maryland and the second jurisdiction on the East Coast to mandate projects meet bird-friendly design standards with a bill passed last week.
In a 4-1 vote along party lines, the Howard County Council Democrats passed legislation July 6 requiring certain projects meet specified bird-friendly design standards. Republican David Yungmann was the sole vote against. County Executive Calvin Ball, a Democrat, signed the legislation into law July 7.
Mark Sutherland, an ecologist with Safe Skies Maryland, described Howard County as being a pioneer with the county’s solution to reducing the number of bird deaths annually. Safe Skies Maryland is a conservation subcommittee of the Maryland Ornithological Society with a goal to raise awareness about migratory and resident birds in all counties in Maryland.
According to Sutherland, who testified at the council’s public hearing urging council members to vote in favor of the legislation, more than 1 billion birds die every year and there are 29% fewer birds in the U.S. and Canada than there were 50 years ago.
“People recognize that it happens, but virtually no one understands the magnitude,” he said.
“What [the bill] really is referring to is these big, glass buildings today that literally threaten the existence of birds because birds fly into the glass, unable to realize that it is glass, and they are dying by the millions as a result of these big, glass buildings,” said council Chair Deb Jung, who introduced the legislation.
Now when building permit applications are submitted to the county, applicants must also submit documentation showing the design meets bird-friendly specifications in the global Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design green building certification program.
In order to qualify for LEED’s bird-safe building credit, the building must not exceed allowable bird threat levels, which are calculated by several factors including facade materials, height levels, outdoor lighting and fly-through considerations.
Christine Conn, chair of the Howard County Environmental Sustainability Board, also testified at the public hearing and described the legislation as an environmental and economic win.
“To me, sustainability is about ... looking at the long-term benefits,” Conn said. “We’re protecting birds, we’re reducing energy consumption and we’re reducing greenhouse gas emissions. And at the end of the day, we’re saving money. It’s a cost-savings measure, and it just makes economic sense.”
According to Sutherland, buildings with lots of windows require more energy to keep cool and to heat; when buildings are designed with birds in mind, they need less energy.
While the legislation does not require buildings to be retrofitted, some county facilities will be, including the Robinson Nature Center in Columbia and the Howard County Conservancy in Woodstock.
“[We’re] proud to see Howard County as the first in Maryland to pass bird-safe building legislation,” said Howard Schwartz, conservation chair of the Howard County Bird Club.
The hope for conservationists now shifts to passing statewide legislation and similar bills in other local jurisdictions.
“We hope this will serve as a model for other counties and provide a strong push to get legislation passed for a statewide bill in the General Assembly,” Schwartz said. “Safe Skies and [the Maryland Ornithological Society] have worked in the past three sessions to pass a state bill. In 2019, it passed both the Senate and House of Delegates, but the bills were not reconciled before the session concluded. The [early] ending of this year’s session due to COVID-19 ended this year’s efforts. We hope for success in 2021 if the General Assembly reconvenes.”
Conn said if the state legislation gets passed next year, Howard’s law and the state’s will be complementary. The state bill that passed the House and was waiting for state Senate approval when the coronavirus pandemic struck would require similar bird-friendly design standards for state buildings.
Sutherland has now shifted his efforts to bringing similar legislation to the forefront in neighboring counties including Montgomery, Frederick, Baltimore and Anne Arundel.
“It takes government’s vision to move forward and break that barrier, and it’s so much easier for other jurisdictions to move through,” Conn said. “It’s so much easier to convince other legislatures that this [legislation] does make sense.”