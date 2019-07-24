James Webb telescope project manager, a Columbia resident, plans for NASA launch

“It’s very hard to juggle technicals, costs and schedule on a job like this — a job that’s never been done before,” he said. “I’ve worked with a lot of jobs over the years, and when we build satellites that are similar to ones that we’ve already built, you can estimate cost and schedule better because you’ve built it, you know what the problems are. But for a first-of-its-kind, never before built observatory — that’s a tough job.”