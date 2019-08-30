Officials still not able to determine cause of Columbia gas explosion

Baltimore Gas and Electricity still has not determined the cause of the gas explosion that wrecked a retail-business complex in Columbia last weekend.
BGE spokesman Aaron Koos said the investigation into possible causes continues as crews gain access to gas and ignition sources, and more of the building, including the utility room. Koos said BGE is also investigating underground communications lines found in the immediate vicinity of the gas pipes and electric wires.
“We still need to better understand the specific types of lines and their placement,” Koos said.
Investigators are still looking to inspect equipment in the most heavily damaged and least stable part of the building, he said.
They were able to safely gain access to more energy equipment previously in the “exclusion zone.” Inspecting the “extreme damage of sections of the building remains a challenge,” Koos said.
Crews inspected additional portions of underground gas and electric lines in the area of the fire after the explosion, Koos said. Crews found some of the equipment to have “sustained significant damage." Inspected gas pipes were able to hold sustained pressures when tested.
BGE continues to inspect the safety of the surrounding natural gas systems. No additional issues having been found as of Thursday evening.