Howard County barn and greenhouse fire billows smoke visible for miles

A massive fire fully engulfed a barn and greenhouse in Howard County Monday, sending smoke billowing high in the air that was visible from several miles around.
No people or animals were inside the buildings in the 3000 block of Route 97 in Glenwood when the fire was reported at 2:19 p.m., according to Brad Tanner, a spokesman for the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.
The buildings contained no flammable chemicals, he said.
“It was a barn full of pots,” Tanner said. He said he did not know what kind of pots.
The Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company assisted in fighting the blaze.
In an indication of the fire’s size, incident command officials ordered an extra water supply to help fight it. The fire was so large it prevented firefighters from entering.