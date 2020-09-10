xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore man charged with human trafficking at Jessup hotel

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Sep 10, 2020 1:00 PM

Howard County police have charged a Baltimore man with human trafficking at an Jessup hotel, the department announced Thursday.

Michael Allen Steadman, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with sex trafficking, police said.

During an undercover operation, Howard police determined prostitution activity was occurring in a hotel in Jessup.

Police believe Steadman provided transportation to and from prostitution appointments for a 26-year-old woman and kept a portion of her money.
The woman was referred to services for assistance after Steadman’s arrest, police said.

Steadman is being held on $10,000 bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Howard police can offer treatment, housing and other help to victims of human trafficking. If someone suspects human trafficking, if they are a victim or know someone who is a victim, they can speak privately to a detective at 911 or 410-313-3200.

Anyone with information can contact police at 410-313-STOP or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

