Howard County Executive Calvin Ball vetoes council bill that would have ended county’s contract with ICE

Walsh called Wednesday’s veto “a profound disappointment” and said she was surprised to see the veto so fast. She added that she would wait to see how the council would respond to a potential override of the veto at the next County Council vote on Nov. 2. Four votes are needed in the council to override Ball’s veto. Council Chairperson Deb Jung, Christiana Mercer Rigby and Walsh voted in favor, while Opel Jones and David Yungmann voted against.