Howard County Executive Ball amends proposed budget, giving more to schools and delaying police body camera program

“This is a different year for us,” Siddiqui said. “Typically, we would’ve known the [maintenance of effort] and how much in state aid we’d be getting back in September, and that would’ve informed our budget planning. With the enrollment decline, we appreciate that the governor and the legislature has done everything possible to hold districts harmless. But what that’s led to is still unanswered questions that we’re waiting for official confirmation on so we can figure out what the rest of the budget looks like.”