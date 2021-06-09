Funding estimate complicated school budget reallocation, Howard County executive says

Ball said his administration knew the council would allocate more funds to education on its own. Ultimately, the council approved an additional $9.34 million be taken from other county spending plans and given to the school system. Of that, $2.5 million will go toward paying down the system’s health and dental fund deficit, $1.5 million will go to the schools’ portion of the operating budget and $5.34 million will go to systemic school renovation within the capital budget.