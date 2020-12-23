‘Especially important to help families’: Kiwanis Club donates winter break meals to Howard County students

When Backpacks for Breaks started last year, the group reached out to the school system’s community partnerships office, led by Mary Schiller, and it was decided that Cradlerock and Lake Elkhorn — which also has a FARMs rate of more than 50% — would be the best school communities to benefit from the initiative. Once the backpacks are put together, it’s then up to Weaver and the other school counselors to determine which families need them most.