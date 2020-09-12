Advertisement Advertisement Howard County Maryland Hoco 4 Justice Back to School Drive By Brian Krista Sep 12, 2020 at 3:02 PM Hoco 4 Justice distributes school supplies during their Back to School Drive at Waterloo Park in Elkridge on Saturday, Sept. 12. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Emilia’s Acrobatics and Gymnastics Center | PHOTOS Advertisement Howard County Harford Back to School 2020 First day back to school during Covid-19 Sep 8, 2020 A bushel of local food in Howard County | PHOTOS Pet Rescue Looking back: Mt. Ida in Ellicott City | PHOTOS "Kits To Heart" Main Street businesses in Laurel | PHOTOS Ellicott City flood prevention | PHOTOS Howard County Senior Softball Game Advertisement