Howard County parents, students rally outside school board headquarters to call for return of in-person learning

Schools in Howard were shuttered in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with students learning remotely for the rest of the school year. The school system then developed a virtual learning plan for the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year that the board approved in July. At the Oct. 8 school board meeting, Superintendent Michael Martirano reiterated that the school system would maintain this plan through the end of January. The board isn’t scheduled to vote on a potential return to school buildings on Feb. 1 until November.