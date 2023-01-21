Howard County Dance Festival, featuring students from all 12 high schools, will be held in person for the first time in years

Centennial High School: "In The Mood" (Phil Grout / For Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Jazz hands, pirouettes and other favorite moves will be on display at the 2023 Howard County Dance Festival at Atholton High School in Columbia beginning at 3 p.m., Jan. 28.

The 27th in-person festival — the first one held since before the pandemic — will feature dance companies from all 12 of the county’s public high schools performing a variety of genres, from modern and ballet to hip hop and tap dance.

“It’s quite an awesome show,” said Holli Tucci, the school system’s lead dance teacher who participated in the festival as a Hammond High School student in the late 1990s. “You’re putting all of your most talented dancers from all around the county in one show.”

The festival’s opening number will be performed by the 2022-2023 All-County Dance Performance Ensemble, 30 dancers that were selected from around the county and choreographed by guest artist Stephanie Powell of Baltimore Dance Tech and the Carver Center for Arts and Technology.

Last year’s festival was conducted online only and Tucci says she’s eager for the community to reconnect with a county tradition that showcases the depth and diversity of student dancers.

“I walk away every single time feeling so inspired and so excited about all of the talent that’s around this county and amongst the students and the teachers,” Tucci said.

General admission tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online at https://hcpss.booktix.com/dept/hcpssdance.

Tickets will not be available to purchase at the door.