Dorsey, a founding member of MABA, is a fountain of information on the animals, the business, and the products their fur creates ― the dry softness of their wool (it lacks the lanolin of sheep wool), the material’s tensile strength, the microscopic air pockets in the fiber that enhance warmth and breathability. ― and she speaks as matter-of-factly as she does fondly about the two alpacas she and Kate have brought.