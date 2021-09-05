Allan Kittleman announces campaign to regain position as Howard County executive

Former Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman announced Sunday that he is running again for the position in 2022 after losing his bid for a second term in 2018.
Kittleman, a Republican, confirmed his campaign for county executive in a five-minute video posted on YouTube on Sunday. He touted a record of “accessibility, accountability and equity” as qualifications for the position.
“Howard County is my family, my community and my life,” Kittleman said in the video. “These past few years, we’ve seen our community go in the wrong direction. We’re more divided, more taxed and more worried about our shared future.”
Kittleman lost his previous bid for reelection to Calvin Ball, a Democrat, who served 12 years on the Howard County Council. When it became clear that Kittleman had lost his campaign for reelection, the Republican notably traveled with his family to Ball’s election night party and conceded in person, with a hug.
