Howard police offering $30,000 reward for information about shooting death of pregnant woman last year

Howard County police have increased the reward for information about the July 31 fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Columbia to $30,000.
Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was 28 weeks pregnant when she was shot while inside a home in the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive, police said. She later died at the hospital. Doctors were able to deliver her baby girl, who she had named Ahja, but she ultimately died Aug. 5, according to police.
Howard police are now asking the public to help identify a vehicle captured on surveillance video at the time of the shooting.
The video shows an older-model white sedan traveling along the 8000 block of nearby Harriet Tubman Lane shortly after the shooting.
Police responded July 31 to the Columbia address, where they said numerous people resided, for a report of several shots fired. Police said multiple rounds had been fired into the home from the outside.
Ahmad, who had recently moved to Maryland to spend time with her baby’s father and had been staying at the home for the past few months, was struck once, police said; no one else was injured. Police said they do not believe that Ahmad, a self-employed entrepreneur and hairstylist, was targeted and are still working to determine the motive in the shooting.
Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.
