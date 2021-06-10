Howard County school system announces principal, assistant principal appointments for next academic year

Howard schools Superintendent Michael Martirano announced Thursday the appointment of 20 county school system administrators for the 2021-22 academic year.
The county’s Board of Education approved the staffing moves at its regular meeting Thursday. Most of the appointments and promotions are effective July 1.
Seven schools are getting new principals, while 13 schools are assigned new assistant principals. Last year, the school system promoted and transferred 20 administrators.
Principal promotions
- Lauren Beaman, from assistant principal Swansfield Elementary School to principal of Ilchester Elementary School
- Regina Coleman, from assistant principal to principal of Oakland Mills Middle School
- Aricka Porter, from principal Winfield Elementary School in Baltimore County to principal of Bellows Spring Elementary School
Assistant principal promotions
- Erin Coleman, from leadership intern at Hollifield Station Elementary School to assistant principal at St. John’s Lane Elementary School
- Kion Mackell, from leadership intern at Bonnie Branch Middle School to assistant principal at Mayfield Woods Middle School
- Trumaine McCaskill, from teacher at Oakland Mills High School to assistant principal at Harper’s Choice Middle School
- Ricardo Robinson, from assistant principal at Deer Park Middle School in North Charleston, South Carolina to assistant principal at Ducketts Lane Elementary School
- Christine Schmidt, from leadership intern to assistant principal at Mt. Hebron High School
Principal transfers
- Allen Cosentino, from principal at Oakland Mills Middle School to principal at Burleigh Manor Middle School
- Aaron Dale, from principal at Hammond Middle School to principal at Harper’s Choice Middle School
- Adam Eldridge, from principal at Harper’s Choice Middle School to principal at Hammond Middle School
- Mikaela Lidgard, from principal at Burleigh Manor Middle School to principal at River Hill High School
Assistant principal transfers
- Davita Alston, from assistant principal at Elkridge Landing Middle School to assistant principal at Patuxent Valley Middle School
- Cherilyn Brown, from assistant principal Mt. Hebron High School to assistant principal at Clarksville Elementary School
- Lindsay Galbreath, from assistant principal at Hammond Middle School to assistant principal at Thomas Viaduct Middle School
- Stephanie Harden, from assistant principal at Thomas Viaduct Middle School to assistant principal at Elkridge Landing Middle School
- Courtney Madden, from assistant principal at Ducketts Lane Elementary School to assistant principal at Swansfield Elementary School
- Alexcia Redd, from assistant principal at St. John’s Lane Elementary School to assistant principal at Veterans Elementary School
- Kristin Terry, from assistant principal at Harper’s Choice Middle School to assistant principal at Cedar Lane School
- Melissa Thompson, from assistant principal at Cedar Lane School to assistant principal at Hammond Middle School